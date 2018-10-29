0 CNN gets featured in new Trump ad – minus the CNN logo

The latest television advertisement released by President Donald Trump’s campaign just before the 2018 mid-term elections touts economic growth and security under the Trump Administration, in part by using footage from a news outlet which is routinely denounced at the President’s rallies – though the campaign ad blurred out the letters “CNN” from the video.

The theme of the new ad is very simple – “Things are getting better – we can’t go back,” the Trump campaign states, as the one minute video starts by showing a television news report talking about the nation’s jobless rate falling to 3.8 percent, the lowest point since 2000.

“223,000 net new jobs created,” the TV anchor says about the May 2018 jobs report – in a clip that is clearly from CNN – except if you look in the lower right hand corner of the video that’s on the television at the start of the ad, the “CNN” logo is not there, evidently electronically blurred out.

At campaign rallies for President Trump, the mere mention at times of the press corps can start one of the favorite chants of the President’s supporters, “CNN sucks!”

The release of the ad comes as the White House and the President have repeatedly rebuked the press for being overly negative about the successes of the Trump Administration.

“Ninety percent of the coverage of of everything this President does is negative despite the fact that the country is doing extremely well,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday, as she told reporters that Mr. Trump is delivering on his campaign promises.

“The President going to defend himself and he’s going to fight back,” Sanders added.

CNN is working frantically to find their "source." Look hard because it doesn't exist. Whatever was left of CNN's credibility is now gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

President Trump has made clear his disdain for CNN a number of times, tweeting in August that “CNN’s credibility is now gone” and labeling the network as “Fake CNN.”