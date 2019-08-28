0 Citing health problems, Sen. Johnny Isakson to resign

In a surprise announcement about his political future, Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) said Wednesday that he would resign from the U.S. Senate at the end of this year because of personal health issues, meaning the state of Georgia could have two Senate seats on the ballot in the 2020 elections.

"I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff," Isakson said in a statement issued by his office.

Isakson was diagnosed several years ago with Parkinson's disease, which at times left him in a wheelchair in the halls of the Capitol.

"My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July," Isakson said. "In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney."

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will get to choose an interim replacement, with a likely special election in November 2020 to fill the final two years of his Senate term.

The 74 year old Isakson was first elected to the U.S. House in 1999, replacing ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

In 2004, Isakson won a U.S. Senate seat which opened after the retirement of Zell Miller (D-GA).

Amid signs of health problems several years ago, Isakson acknowledged in June of 2015 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

He won re-election in 2016.

