ATLANTA - In less than 24 hours, polls will open for the Georgia runoff elections, including the GOP governor race.
Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot was with Brian Kemp and Casey Cagle on Monday as they left for last-minute campaign stops across the state.
Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle got an early start Monday morning, as he left PDK Airport in DeKalb County around 7 a.m.
A short time later, Secretary of State Brian Kemp flew out of the same airport.
What each candidate had to say just hours before the polls officially open, LIVE at 6 on Channel 2 Action News.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}