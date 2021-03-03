Bill making it a felony to block traffic during a protest has first hearing in GA Senate committee

HB 171 would make it a felony to participate in a protest that turned violent. Participants could also be charged with racketeering. It makes it a felony to block highways and sidewalks during a protest if police order protesters to clear away. It allows people to sue cities for injuries or damages suffered in a protest if the local government ordered law enforcement not to engage protesters. It also gives the state the ability to withhold funding if a city or county chooses to cut its law enforcement budget by a certain percentage.