Biden is traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, according to AP sources

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, as the administration grapples with the fallout from a failed border deal in Congress and the increasing number of migrants arriving to the border, according to three people familiar with his plans.

Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, an area that often sees large numbers of border crossings, said the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the president's plans before they had been formally announced.

Biden will meet with border agents and discuss the need for bipartisan legislation, the people said. It would be his second time to the border as president. He traveled to El Paso last January.

Following the collapse of the border deal in Congress, Biden is considering executive actions to help stop the flow of migrants into the U.S. Among the actions under consideration by Biden is invoking authorities outlined in Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which give a president broad leeway to block entry of certain immigrants into the United States if it would be “detrimental” to the national interest.

The New York Times first reported the travel.

