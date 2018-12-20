0 At odds with Trump over Syria withdrawal, Mattis quits as Defense Secretary

A day after President Donald Trump ordered the surprise withdrawal of U.S. military forces in Syria, Defense Secretary James Mattis submitted his resignation as Pentagon chief, telling the President in a letter that Mr. Trump deserved someone who agreed with his foreign and defense policies.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mattis wrote in a letter that clearly rebuked the President’s world view.

“While the US remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies,” Mattis wrote.

The Mattis resignation came as multiple news organizations were reporting that President Trump had ordered the Pentagon to develop plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Mattis and Trump met in Oval this afternoon at 3:30 over their disagreements, per White House aide. No others present. Mattis letter released not long after that is sharply critical of Trump. "Mattis decision to leave," per WH aide. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 20, 2018

In a tweet, President Trump had cast the decision as one where Mattis decided to retire. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill saw it differently, as they saluted Mattis, and bemoaned his loss from the President’s Cabinet.

“We want our enemies to fear us and our allies to trust us. They trusted Secretary Mattis,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who told reporters that Democrats also trusted Mattis.

“I slept better at night knowing he was there,” McCaul added.

“This is a sad day for America because Secretary Mattis was giving advice the President needs to hear,” said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE).

“This is scary,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA). “Secretary Mattis has been an island of stability amidst the chaos of the Trump Administration.”

Just read Gen. Mattis resignation letter. It makes it abundantly clear that we are headed towards a series of grave policy errors which will endanger our nation,damage our alliances & empower our adversaries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ztc0Yihccn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 20, 2018

Mattis:

– Tells Trump not to pull out of Iran Deal. He does.

– Tells Trump to counter Russia. He doesn't.

– Tells Trump North Korea is still a threat. Trump claims victory.

– Tells Trump to value our allies and partners. Trump does the opposite.

– Syria is the last straw. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) December 20, 2018

“This is bad news for the nation and the security of the world,” said Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX).

“Those of us who urged Defense Secretary Mattis to weather the White House storm knew that every honorable man has a principled limit,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

The departure of Mattis is the latest high profile job which the President needs to fill, including Attorney General, Interior Secretary, and possibly other Cabinet posts as well.

Here is the full resignation letter from Secretary Mattis: