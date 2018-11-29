0 As President attacks Mueller probe, Clinton returns as Trump target

After staying quiet about the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller through much of the final two months of the 2018 mid-term campaign, President Donald Trump this week unleashed his wrath on the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 elections and any ties to his own presidential bid, again repeatedly complaining about the lack of investigations against Hillary Clinton.

“The Mueller Witch Hunt is a total disgrace,” the President tweeted on Tuesday, as he labeled the former FBI Director a ‘conflicted prosecutor gone rogue.’

Mr. Trump has also returned to a favorite theme – his complaint that the feds never properly investigated Hillary Clinton over her emails as Secretary of State, and conflicts of interest involving the Clinton Foundation, arguing that should be the focus – not any ties to Russia involving his campaign.

“Mueller and the Angry Democrats aren't even looking at the atrocious, and perhaps subversive, crimes that were committed by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats,” the President tweeted. “A total disgrace!”

Did you ever see an investigation more in search of a crime? At the same time Mueller and the Angry Democrats aren't even looking at the atrocious, and perhaps subversive, crimes that were committed by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. A total disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

The Mueller Witch Hunt is a total disgrace. They are looking at supposedly stolen Crooked Hillary Clinton Emails (even though they don't want to look at the DNC Server), but have no interest in the Emails that Hillary DELETED & acid washed AFTER getting a Congressional Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018

The President’s Twitter mentions of Hillary Clinton this week were his first since a burst of attacks against Clinton in the month of August, at a time when the Russia investigation was also much on his mind.

The President mentioned Clinton by name on Twitter 28 times in the month of August – the most often since October of 2016 – just before he won election as President.

What was going on in August? The President’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was on trial, as he was ultimately found guilty on eight counts of tax and bank fraud.

After Labor Day on the way to the elections – the President went almost totally silent on Twitter about both the Mueller investigation and Clinton – until this week.

On Wednesday, the President re-tweeted a graphic calling for “trials for treason” against Mueller, Clinton, former President Obama and others – including current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Asked by the New York Post on Wednesday why he sent out that graphic including Rosenstein, the President made clear a familiar line of displeasure.

“He should have never picked a special counsel,” Mr. Trump said in the newspaper’s Oval Office interview.

Last week, the New York Times reported that the President wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute Clinton, along with former FBI Director James Comey, but that Mr. Trump’s White Counsel refused to follow through, reportedly arguing it was an abuse of presidential powers.