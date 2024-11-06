AP Race Call: Republican Phil Scott wins reelection for governor in Vermont

WASHINGTON — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott won reelection to a fifth two-year term on Tuesday. Scott has been a popular governor in the heavily Democratic state. He beat Democrat Esther Charlestin, the other major party candidate, who is an educator and former member of her town's selectboard. Scott asked supporters to vote for candidates he called commonsense legislators who he said will work with him to make Vermont more affordable and stop the Legislature from increasing taxes and fees. The Associated Press declared Scott the winner at 7:33 p.m. EST.

