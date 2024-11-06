AP Race Call: Republican Sheri Biggs wins election to U.S. House in South Carolina's 3rd District

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Sheri Biggs won election to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday, keeping an open seat for the GOP.

Biggs, a nurse practitioner and Air National Guard officer, won the state’s lone open seat in the 3rd Congressional District. She will be South Carolina’s second Republican woman to serve in Congress.

The political newcomer was heavily favored to win the state’s most Republican district. Biggs defeated Democrat Byron Best. In her competitive primary, Biggs defeated Mark Burns, a Black pastor endorsed by Donald Trump. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster backed Biggs. Current GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan retired after seven terms.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.