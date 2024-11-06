AP Race Call: Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet wins election to U.S. House in Michigan's 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet won election to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday. Her victory means Democrats will retain control of a competitive district after Rep. Dan Kildee, who has represented the Flint area for about a decade, decided to retire. McDonald Rivet currently represents a competitive state Senate district that covers Midland, Saginaw and Bay City. She defeated Republican Paul Junge, who unsuccessfully ran against Kildee in 2022 and had worked in U.S. Customs and Immigration Services during the Trump administration. The Associated Press declared McDonald Rivet the winner at 6:09 a.m. EST.

