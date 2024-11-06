AP Race Call: Republican Mark Alford wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Mark Alford won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Missouri on Tuesday. Alford defeated Democrat Jeanette Cass to win his second term in the Republican-leaning 4th District. Alford worked as a television news reporter and anchor in Texas and Florida and then anchored the morning show for WDAF-TV in Kansas City for over two decades before his election to Congress in 2022. Cass was making her first run for elective office after working 30 years for the U.S. Postal Service and as a waitress and in warehouse jobs. The Associated Press declared Alford the winner at 10:24 p.m. EST.

