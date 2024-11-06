AP Race Call: Republican Doug LaMalfa wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. LaMalfa, who spent a decade in the state Legislature prior to winning his congressional seat, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2013. He defeated Democrat Rose Penelope Yee. The district covers a large swath of interior Northern California, including the cities of Chico, Redding and Susanville. The Associated Press declared LaMalfa the winner at 3:29 a.m. EST.

