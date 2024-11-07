AP Race Call: Republican Scott Perry wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Scott Perry won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Thursday. The former Freedom Caucus chairman found himself in an expensive race against Janelle Stelson, a longtime local TV news anchor, in a Harrisburg district that Republican Donald Trump carried in the 2020 presidential election. Perry, a four-term congressman, was the only lawmaker to have his cellphone seized by FBI agents investigating the web of Trump loyalists who were central to the former president’s bid to remain in power after his 2020 election loss. The Associated Press declared Perry the winner at 1:47 p.m. EST.

