AP Race Call: Republican Pete Sessions wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 17th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Pete Sessions won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Mark Lorenzen. Sessions was one of nine Republicans who sought to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last fall. Sessions was first elected to Congress in 1996, representing the Dallas area until he lost to Rep. Collin Allred in 2018. The Associated Press declared Sessions the winner at 9:59 p.m. EST.

