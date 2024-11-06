AP Race Call: Democrat Maxine Waters wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 43rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday. She defeated Republican small business owner Steve Williams. The 86-year-old Waters, whose heavily Democratic 43rd District is anchored in Los Angeles, is known for her outspoken, sometimes blunt personality. She has been gaveled off the House floor for accusing Republican men of badgering women. She dismissed President Donald Trump and his allies as thugs and predicted his impeachment before he was sworn into office. The former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus first took office in 1991. The Associated Press declared Waters the winner at 11:53 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.