AP Race Call: Republican Rich McCormick wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Richard McCormick won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. McCormick, a 55-year-old physician, was elected to a second term after changes to Georgia's congressional map prompted him and Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath to swap districts. Republicans drew the new map to add a court-ordered, majority-Black district while protecting their partisan advantage in the House. McCormick defeated Democrat Bob Christian after switching seats. Starting in January, McCormick will represent the 7th District, a suburban seat northeast of Atlanta. The Associated Press declared McCormick the winner at 8:27 p.m. EST.

