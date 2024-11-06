AP Race Call: Republican Russ Fulcher wins reelection to U.S. House in Idaho's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher was reelected to a U.S. House seat representing Idaho on Wednesday, defeating Democratic challenger Kaylee Peterson. Fulcher was first elected to the 1st Congressional District in 2018, filling the seat vacated by former Republican congressman Raul Labrador. Fulcher previously served nine years in the state Legislature, starting in 2005 when he was appointed to the state Senate. The district includes northern Idaho and the western portion of the state, including the city of Coeur d'Alene and bedroom communities outside of Boise. The Associated Press declared Fulcher the winner at 12:42 a.m. EST.

