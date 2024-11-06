AP Race Call: Republican Roger Wicker wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Mississippi

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Roger Wicker won reelection to a U.S. Senate seat representing Mississippi on Tuesday. Wicker defeated Democrat Ty Pinkins, an attorney. Wicker is an attorney and served in the state Senate of Mississippi before winning a U.S. House seat in 1994. He has been in the U.S. Senate since 2007, when he was appointed after the resignation of Republican Trent Lott. Wicker is the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee and a senior member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. He has pushed to expand shipbuilding for the military. The Associated Press declared Wicker the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

