AP Race Call: Republican Troy Nehls wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 22nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Troy Nehls won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The former sheriff of Fort Bend County near Houston won his third term in Congress. Nehls was among the lawmakers who helped barricade a door against Jan. 6 rioters at the U.S. Capitol. He has since denied that the riot was an insurrection and has defended rioters who were prosecuted. He attended former President Donald Trump's hush money trial earlier this year. Nehls serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure and Veterans' Affairs committees. The Associated Press declared Nehls the winner at 9:35 p.m. EST.

