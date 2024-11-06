AP Race Call: Republican Burgess Owens wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah's 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Burgess Owens won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Utah on Wednesday. Owens beat Democrat Katrina Fallick-Wang to win a third term in the central Utah district. A former Super Bowl champion who played for the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders, Owens is currently one of four Black Republicans in the U.S. House. He opposes diversity and inclusion requirements in higher education and last summer called Vice President Kamala Harris a "DEI" candidate. Owens serves on the House Education and Workforce and House Transportation and Infrastructure committees. The Associated Press declared Owens the winner at 4:34 a.m. EST.

