Another GOP lawmaker decides against 2020 re-election

    By: Jamie Dupree

    The ranks of Republicans opting not to run again in 2020 swelled on Monday, as Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX), the top GOP lawmaker on the House Armed Services Committee, continuing the exodus of Republicans from the state of Texas.

    "We are reminded, however, that “for everything there is a season,” Thornberry said in a written statement, "and I believe that the time has come for a change."

    Thornberry is the sixth Republican from Texas to decide against re-election, prompting some to dub this as the "Texodus" from Congress, with many more GOP lawmakers deciding not to return.

    The pace of retirements continues to be lopsided for Republicans; of the 21 House members not running for re-election, 16 are Republicans, with just five Democrats.

    Along with Thornberry, the other Texas members not running for re-election in the U.S. House are: Rep. Pete Olson, Rep. Mike Conaway, Rep. Will Hurd, Rep. Kenny Marchant, and Rep. Bill Flores.

    While some of the seats held by these departing GOP lawmakers could be won by a Democrat - Thornberry's seat is probably not included in that group.

