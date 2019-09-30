Another GOP lawmaker decides against 2020 re-election

The ranks of Republicans opting not to run again in 2020 swelled on Monday, as Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX), the top GOP lawmaker on the House Armed Services Committee, continuing the exodus of Republicans from the state of Texas.
"We are reminded, however, that “for everything there is a season,” Thornberry said in a written statement, "and I believe that the time has come for a change."
Thornberry is the sixth Republican from Texas to decide against re-election, prompting some to dub this as the "Texodus" from Congress, with many more GOP lawmakers deciding not to return.
The pace of retirements continues to be lopsided for Republicans; of the 21 House members not running for re-election, 16 are Republicans, with just five Democrats.
There are 23 republicans in Texas' congressional delegation. Mac Thornberry is the sixth of them who will not seek re-election in 2020. That's a quarter of the delegation. https://t.co/EIJ31ABxci— Abraham Gutman🔥 (@abgutman) September 30, 2019
Along with Thornberry, the other Texas members not running for re-election in the U.S. House are: Rep. Pete Olson, Rep. Mike Conaway, Rep. Will Hurd, Rep. Kenny Marchant, and Rep. Bill Flores.
Like Conaway at ag, Thornberry had 2 years left at HASC. Unlike MC, he's just 61. Again, just reinforces the internal sense that the minority sucks and the majority isn't coming back soon enough to stick around.— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) September 30, 2019
More Republicans leaving Congress means more Republicans no longer worried about angering their voters means more Republicans open to continuing impeachment.— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 30, 2019
While some of the seats held by these departing GOP lawmakers could be won by a Democrat - Thornberry's seat is probably not included in that group.
