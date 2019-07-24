0 After Mueller testimony to Congress, Trump declares victory

Following six hours of Congressional testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller about the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Democrats, critics, and reporters, declaring that he had been cleared of any wrongdoing over Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

"There was no defense for this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt," the President told reporters at the White House, as he said that Mueller had done a 'horrible job' in his hearings before a pair of U.S. House committees.

"Robert Mueller did a poor job, but in all fairness to him, he had nothing to work," Mr. Trump added, repeatedly labeling the Russia investigation a hoax, as he sparred with reporters.

"You're fake news," President Trump said to several reporters, as he criticized 'nauseating networks' and their coverage of the Russia investigation.

"The Democrats had nothing. And now they have less than nothing," the President added.

The Democrats lost so BIG today. Their Party is in shambles right now...pic.twitter.com/WDnGSOFzZU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

"I think Robert Mueller did a horrible job, both today and with respect to the investigation. But, in all fairness to Robert Mueller, he had nothing to work with." - Pres. Trump

🎥 https://t.co/VgFpV1zAKK pic.twitter.com/BgGGNgM8Ne — CSPAN (@cspan) July 24, 2019

On Capitol Hill, Republicans joined the President in condemning Democrats, and ridiculing the idea of any impeachment effort.

"Today only reinforced the facts—no collusion and no obstruction," said House GOP Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

"Democrats’ last desperate attempt to change the narrative on the Mueller report and generate support for their delusional impeachment fantasy landed with a thud," tweeted Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL).

While Republicans in Congress joined the President in saying it was time to move on, some Democrats urged their leadership to press ahead with a full-fledged impeachment inquiry.

"Mueller made it clear that Trump can be indicted the second he leaves office," said Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR). "The only problem is that we can't afford to wait that long."

Dear Congressional Colleagues: We're not going to get any more smoke signals from Mueller. We've had enough facts to get started for months now. The rule of law is in our hands and time is wasting. No more ducking, dancing and dithering. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) July 24, 2019

"I come away from the hearing today with new urgency for Congress to continue these oversight efforts and to begin an impeachment inquiry," said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), one of the members of the House Judiciary Committee.

"Robert Mueller did his job. Now it's time for Congress to do ours," said Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL). "It's time to open an impeachment inquiry."

"Today’s hearing underscores one thing: we need to immediately start impeachment hearings," said Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH).

As of now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still not endorsing the idea of a formal impeachment effort.

House @SpeakerPelosi on Impeachment: If it comes to a point where the cone of silence, and the obstruction of justice and the cover-up in the White House prevents us from getting that information, that will not prevent us from going forward.

🎥 https://t.co/5QX5s3l7fx pic.twitter.com/JlCqDexCDz — CSPAN (@cspan) July 24, 2019

NEW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on impeachment push after #MuellerHearings: "My position has always been: whatever decision we make in that regard would have to be done with our strongest possible hand, and we still have some outstanding matters in the courts." https://t.co/CXfCvYspNV pic.twitter.com/9mDK4DyeLs — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2019

The number of House Democrats in support of an impeachment inquiry is now over 90 - still not even a simple majority of their members.

"I believe it is time to begin an impeachment inquiry," said Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA), who announced her decision after the Mueller hearings had concluded.

"This administration has continuously failed to cooperate with legitimate legislative oversight," Trahan said.

