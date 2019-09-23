ACLU, Planned Parenthood ask for injunction against 'Heartbeat Law'

ATLANTA - Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law is going before a federal judge Monday as the ACLU and Planned Parenthood ask for an injunction to stop for the bill from taking effect on Jan. 1.
The law essentially bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy but makes exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s health.
The ACLU is arguing that the law is vague and won’t stand up to a constitutional challenge.
Attorneys for the state argue that the law is not vague and that a federal court needs to think long and hard before invalidating a state law.
