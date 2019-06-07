0 'This is embarrassing': Frustrated farmers meet with lawmakers over relief funds

DOERUN, Ga. - One day after President Donald Trump signed a bill that will bring disaster aid to South Georgia farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael, Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black met dozens of them on a farm in Doerun.

Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot and photojournalist Dante Tinsley were the only television crew with the governor as he flew down to South Georgia on Friday.

Kemp told Elliot just how frustrating it has been waiting on the emergency funds.

“We were all fighting so hard. It’s very disheartening for Georgians and quite honestly people in Florida and other disaster areas that were hurt by Michael and other storms, but it took so long to get the funding done,” Kemp said.

We just landed in Moultrie as Gov. Kemp and Ag Commissioner Black are meeting Sen. David Perdue and US Ag Sec. Sonny Perdue to talk about the just-signed disaster relief package. pic.twitter.com/WkL1lw3zk6 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) June 7, 2019

Hurricane Michael devastated the South Georgia agriculture economy when it hit in October 2018, but the federal disaster relief package got caught up in bitter partisan politics.

Congress didn’t pass it until this week, and it wasn’t signed by the president until Thursday.

Rep. Austin Scott said when agriculture gets hurt, everything here hurts.

“If the farmers aren’t doing well, local governments, school systems, it’s just all contingent upon a productive agriculture economy,” Scott said.

Even U.S. Sen. David Perdue admitted the delay was an embarrassment.

“This is embarrassing. I apologize for representing the United States Senate. This took eight months, and that’s ridiculous,” Perdue told the crowd of farmers Friday.

We’re about to hear from Gov. Brian Kemp, US Sen. David Perdue, Ag Sec Sonny Perdue, and GA Ag Commissioner Gary Black about the disaster relief package just signed by the president. pic.twitter.com/XsCT3hbBcX — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) June 7, 2019

The question now is how much of the $3 billion allocated for hurricane relief will actually go to Georgia and how will it get into the hands of the farmers.

Those answers will come in the following weeks, but as for now, South Georgia Rep. Sanford Bishop is thankful that the Georgia delegation, Republican and Democrat, finally got the money.

“It kept us fighting to make sure that we could get the ball across the goal line because the crisis was really devastating,” Bishop said.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, told the farmers Friday that he will expedite the funds.

“I’m hopeful we’ll have this program implemented in weeks, not months, and hope to get the money in the pockets sooner rather than later. It’s been long enough, and that’s what I’ll commit to you today,” Sonny Perdue said.

Black said he already set up a loan program that could use federal block grants to get the money to where it needs to go.

