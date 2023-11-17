Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

Several people were shot Friday at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital, police said, without giving more information

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. Further details weren’t immediately available.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital. Aerials of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital.

