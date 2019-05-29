  • Man accused of killing 63-year-old neighbor in Fayette County

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Fayetteville Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder last week.

    Officers were called to the area of Bay Branch Boulevard in East Fayetteville along the Highway 54 corridor on Friday to a person found dead. Police identified the victim as 63-year-old Mimi Perry.

    Detectives said based on the evidence found at the scene, they determined it was a homicide case. 

    After working leads through the weekend, authorities said they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Perry's neighbor, Shane Rease.

    The 39-year-old was arrested around 1 a.m. Monday and charged with murder and aggravated assault. 

