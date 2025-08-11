Paramount will become the new home to all UFC events in the US under 7-year deal with TKO Group

NEW YORK — (AP) — Paramount will become the new home to all Ultimate Fighting Championship events in the U.S. under a seven-year agreement with TKO Group announced on Monday.

Under the deal, Paramount will exclusively distribute the UFC’s full slate of its 13 marquee numbered events and 30 “Fight Nights” on its streaming platform Paramount+ — with select numbered events also set to simulcast on CBS — starting in 2026.

It's a shift away from the UFC’s existing pay-per-view model, which Paramount and TKO say will allow the mixed martial arts programming reach more consumers nationwide.

“Paramount’s advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms," David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, said in a statement. “Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win."

Mark Shapiro, president and COO of TKO, added that the deal will mean “deeper engagement for UFC’s passionate fan base” and that its athletes "will love this new stage.”

The seven-year deal has an average annual value of $1.1 billion, the companies said Monday.

Paramount, now owned by Skydance, also said it intends to explore UFC rights outside the U.S. “as they become available in the future.”

Shares of TKO — which, in addition to the UFC, also houses the WWE — rose 1.4% in premarket trading Monday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.