NETHERWORLD information

• SNEAK PEEK Friday September 28th and Saturday September 29th 7:30-10:30pm
• October 5-31
• November 1-4
2018 HOURS OF OPERATION
• 7:30pm – 10:30pm: Sunday through Thursday and November 1st through 4th
• 7:00pm – 12:00am: Fridays and Saturdays in October
2018 TICKET COST
• All Sundays – Thursdays except Halloween:
$23 - $28
• All other Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween:
$25 -$35
• Speed Pass: $55 Any Night – Front of the line access
