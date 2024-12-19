Yankees trade for Bellinger, MLB's report on injury epidemic, Arenado blocks Astros deal | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees struck again in their post-Juan Soto pivot, this time acquiring former MVP Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. While pitching has been at the forefront for the Bronx Bombers so far this offseason, acquiring the two-time All-Star slugger is the first move in trying to assemble an offensive lineup that Cashman hopes will get the Yankees back to the Fall Classic in 2025.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the deal, which many thought was inevitable, why Yankee fans should temper their offensive expectations for Bellinger and why the Cubs were more than happy to dump his salary after acquiring Kyle Tucker. The guys also try to figure out where the Yankees will play the Gold Glove winner, since they have needs in the outfield and at first base and why New York needs to make more moves to avoid this offseason being declared a failure.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake & Jordan break down the report issued by MLB on their findings regarding the elbow injury epidemic currently facing the game. They discuss the key takeaways from baseball's findings and offer a few possible solutions to help fix the problem. The guys then talk about Nolan Arenado blocking a trade to the Houston Astros, the Baltimore Orioles signing Tomoyuki Sugano and make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.

(1:27) - The Opener: Yankees trade for Bellinger

(21:32) - MLB issues report on elbow injuries

(42:18) - Around the League: Arenado blocks a trade

(47:36) - Orioles sign NPB MVP

(54:02) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

(1:10:48) - Baseball in the Wild: Vietnam update

