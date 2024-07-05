The Yankees continue to fall, All-Star starters are announced and The Good, The Bad and The Uggla

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The Yankees suffered their first three-game sweep of the season, falling at the hands of the Reds. Is it time to really start to worry about the Bronx Bombers?

On this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down what has gone wrong with the Yankees lately, what’s going right with th D-Backs’ star Christian Walker and they dig into who was named to the All-Star Game starting lineup. The guys also give an update on who’s participating in the Home Run Derby.

Plus, Jake and Jordan make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla, which includes the return of the name Bob, a not-so-great-tweet, and an Orioles game from the 60s that ended in a tie because of…fireworks?

(2:03) The Yankees are struggling

(8:31) National Anthem standoff

(14:00) Christian Walker is incredible

(23:13) ASG Selections:

(33:19) Home Run Derby updates

(37:54) The Good

(40:19) The Bad

(44:27) The Uggla

(51:35) Weekend series to watch

