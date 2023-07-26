Wrexham's Paul Mullin to miss time with punctured lung suffered in preseason win over Manchester United

Wrexham's preseason friendly with Manchester United proved costly.

While the professional soccer club owned by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney beat United, 3-1, in San Diego on Tuesday, Wrexham lost star striker Paul Mullin for at least the start of the EFL League 2 season with a punctured lung.

Mullin, 28, suffered the injury when United backup goalkeeper Nathan Bishop collided with Mullin just outside the penalty box 12 minutes into the game. The hit knocked Mullin to the ground, where he laid for the next seven minutes before he was subbed off for Billy Waters. Mullin did walk off the field under his own power, but was in noticeable pain, had to be given oxygen and was seen holding his side.

Bishop was issued a yellow card for his transgression, which infuriated Wrexham manager Paul Parkinson.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson wasn't happy with the ManU goalie's hit on Paul Mullin. Says Mullin had a punctured lung and went to hospital, but Parkinson was happy with how team responded. pic.twitter.com/QgvqTe0VSL — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) July 26, 2023

Mullin later tweeted a photo of his recovery from a San Diego hospital on the team's official X account, the social media website formerly known as Twitter.

Bishop later tweeted an apology for the injury Mullin suffered.

Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies to @PMullin7 A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with 0 malicious intent at all!

Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible! — nath (@natthb13) July 26, 2023

The injury could prove costly for Wrexham, who was just promoted to the fourth tier of English professional soccer for the first time in 15 years. Mullin is the team's star — he's scored 64 goals in 84 appearances over the past two years for Wrexham under Reynolds and McElhenney's ownership. He was also one of the focal points of the first season of FX's documentary show, "Welcome to Wrexham."

The Welsh club plays another preseason friendly in the United States on Friday against MLS' Philadelphia Union before it returns to the United Kingdom and opens its League Two season against MK Dons on Aug. 5. That turnaround doesn't give Mullin time to return, especially from an lung injury.

"We've no idea, as yet, as to how long it will be," Parkinson said. "He's out for the start of the season. If you have a punctured lung and only 10 days to get fit, you have to say that's that.

"We all stick together and will give Paul every bit of support we can to help him get back. One thing about Mulls is he is tough.

"Losing a key player is a blow. But injuries are part and parcel of football. We've dealt with blows before and we will deal with this one."

Ryan Reynolds, one of Wrexham's owners, also tweeted his appreciation for Mullin and hopefulness for a speedy recovery.

Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire @Wrexham_AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/CclAD42nFw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2023

Parkinson insinuated backup striker Waters, who entered for Mullin on Tuesday, would play in Mullin's stead alongside Ollie Palmer.