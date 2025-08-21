Woman who survived FSU shooting prepares to return to campus

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida State University students are preparing to return to campus.

Among those returning is Madison Askins, a graduate student who survived a shooting on the school’s campus in April and is determined to continue her studies despite having a bullet lodged in her spine.

“I would love to go traveling once I’m slightly better,” Askins said.

Askins, who is pursuing a master’s degree in urban and regional planning, has been balancing her recovery with academic and professional commitments.

Over the summer, she completed an internship in Nashville, where her company provided accommodations to help her manage her physical limitations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I learned so much. I’m so glad I went. Physical ability-wise definitely sucked. It did hurt,” Askins said. “The good news is, my company was very understandable. They helped me get a standing desk and everything, which made it so much easier.”

Despite the challenges, she remains positive and continues to seek counseling to cope with the emotional aftermath of the shooting.

Askins also finds comfort in her emotional support cat, which she plans to bring with her to Tallahassee.

Her advice to fellow students is to stay connected and have open conversations about crisis situations with loved ones.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group