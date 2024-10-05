WNBA playoffs: Lynx take Game 3 over Sun for 2–1 series lead behind Napheesa Collier's 26 points

The Minnesota Lynx are one win away from the WNBA Finals after a 90–81 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of their semifinals matchup. The Lynx took a 2–1 lead in the best-of-three series.

Connecticut cut Minnesota's lead to 86–79 with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer than that with Courtney Williams and Bridget Carleton nailing jump shots to ensure the win.

Napheesa Collier bounced back from scoring nine points in Game 2 with 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Minnesota. Williams added 16 points and six assists, shooting 6-for-7 from the floor. Kayla McBride contributed 13 points with five assists and Bridget Carleton scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.

DeWanna Bonner scored 16 points and passed Candace Parker for No. 2 on the WNBA's all-time playoff scoring list. Only her former Phoenix Mercury teammate Diana Taurasi has scored more postseason points than Bonner.

Brionna Jones led the Sun with 21 points, four rebounds and five assists, followed by Marina Mabrey with 14. Alyssa Thomas scored 13 points with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Poor 3-point shooting hurt Connecticut. At one point, the Sun missed nine consecutive shots from behind the arc and shot 3-for-19 overall from 3. Mabrey went 1-for-10 on her 3-point attempts.

Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with the Lynx having an opportunity to close it out and advance to the WNBA Finals.