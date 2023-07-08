WNBA All-Star Game: A'ja Wilson drafts Aces teammates, Breanna Stewart takes Brittney Griner with 1st pick

A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart have chosen their WNBA All-Star teams.

Wilson drafted Las Vegas Aces teammate Chelsea Gray with the first pick to kick things off, while Stewart snagged Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner with the second pick.

"I mean, listen, you need to have a great point guard when it comes to games like this and I feel like she is going to be great," Wilson said of Gray. "She's going to be dropping dimes everywhere, going to get us in the flow. And that's what makes a good team great, is a great point guard, so I had to go with Chelsea."

Gray wasn't the only time Wilson picked up a teammate, as she also added Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young to her team, which will be coached by Aces head coach Becky Hammon. You can probably guess which team the Las Vegas crowd will be cheering for.

As for Stewart's selection of Griner, the New York Liberty star wanted someone who could command the interior.

"BG is my pick just because the way that she's continuing to carry herself on and off the court," Stewart said. "I think we can all say it's impressive what she's doing and she's a dominant presence inside. We need her dunks, we need her energy, we need her everything."

Griner is in her first season back from her imprisonment in Russia, a cause the entire WNBA rallied around. Her selection reflects the support she's still getting from her peers. She has hit the ground running so far, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 blocks through 14 games, though the Mercury have also struggled with a 3-14 record.

Here is how the rest of the All-Star teams shook out:

Team Wilson

DeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut Sun

Aliyah Boston, C, Indiana Fever

Elena Delle Donne, F, Washington Mystics

Allisha Gray, G, Atlanta Dream

Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings

Cheyenne Parker, F, Atlanta Dream

Kelsey Plum, G, Las Vegas Aces

Alyssa Thomas, G, Connecticut Sun

A'ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas Aces

Team Stewart

Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper, G, Chicago Sky

Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix Mercury

Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd, G, Seattle Storm

Ezi Magbegor, F, Seattle Storm

Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana Fever

Nneka Ogwumike, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Satou Sabally, F, Dallas Wings

Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty

Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York Liberty

The game is scheduled to take place on July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.