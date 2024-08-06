Who is Tim Walz? Kamala Harris reportedly names Minnesota governor VP pick

Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her own vice president should she win the election, the Associated Press and other outlets reported Tuesday morning.

The Democratic presidential nominee is expected to appear with her vice presidential pick at a Tuesday campaign rally in Philadelphia.

Here are some things to know about Walz.

🔍 Walz’s basic bio

Walz, 60, was born and raised in rural Nebraska. He attended public college in Nebraska, where he met his wife, and they moved to her home state of Minnesota. He worked as a high school social studies teacher and football coach in Mankato, Minn., until he ran for Congress in 2006. He ran for governor in 2018 and won reelection in 2022. He currently chairs the Democratic governors’ national campaign effort.

👪 Walz’s family

Walz is married to his wife Gwen, and they have two children together: Hope and Gus. He credits his children with keeping him in touch with Gen Z, and with reversing his position on gun control.

🪖 Military service

Walz enlisted in the Army National Guard at 17 and served 24 years, including while a member of Congress, before retiring as a command sergeant major. His military record may offer some contrast with Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, who served in the Marine Corps.

😟 ‘Weird’ attack

Walz was among the first prominent Democrats to start labeling Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump "weird," an attack line that Harris and her campaign have consistently repeated.

He recently explained that the anti-Trump messaging was about avoiding “lift[ing] this guy up.”

"Yes, he's a threat to global democracy and global peace, in my opinion," Walz said in a podcast interview on Pod Save America. "I think your constitutional rights are under threat. That becomes almost overwhelming and it's not inspirational. And I think taking them down to what this is: This 'weird' thing is not an insult; it's an observation. And people saying, 'Well, Gov. Walz came up with this.' No, people are telling me this. My Republican friends are telling me this."

🚜 Folksy messenger

Walz often appears in casual clothes, wearing jeans, T-shirts and baseball caps to official events. He frequently discusses his rural roots, and he isn't shy about using them to take digs at Vance, whose bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy documents the plight of Appalachia.

"I guarantee you he can't shoot pheasants like I can," Walz recently said of Vance.

The governor has also generated headlines and viral social media videos with some of his one-liners. Pointing to Vance's 2021 comment suggesting Harris was a "childless cat lady," Walz quipped back: "My God, they went after cat people. Good luck with that. Turn on the internet and see what cat people do when you go after them."

🖌️ Liberal record

Walz’s record in office is likely to excite some progressives and draw criticism from Republicans.

As the Minneapolis Star-Tribune noted, Minnesota Democrats "set new climate goals, pushing Minnesota to have 100% clean electricity by 2040, while creating a statewide paid leave program, legalizing marijuana for adults, passing stricter gun laws, and giving unauthorized immigrants access to driver's licenses."

He also signed bills into law that enshrined the right to an abortion, as well as gender-affirming care.

One aspect of his record that may come under additional scrutiny is how Minnesota’s government handled the riots that followed the police murder of George Floyd in 2020. According to the Star-Tribune, “after-action assessments of the riot response found there was a breakdown in communication between government officials.”

