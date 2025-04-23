Who is the best team in the American League? | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Who is the best team in the AL?

Jake and Jordan dive into what to make of the American League and give their pitches for who is the best team.

Plus, are the Cubs the most entertaining team to watch in baseball? Someone says that might just be the case.

Come try to figure out the American League and more on today's Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(1:37) - Who is the best team in the American League?

(4:25) - A's

(7:14) - Angels

(9:47) - Royals

(13:59) - Twins

(17:50) - Orioles

(22:12) - Mariners

(24:42) - Blue Jays

(29:20) - The State of Interleague Play

(31:20) - Rangers

(35:14) - Rays

(40:17) - Yankees

(44:55) - Guardians

(48:16) - Tigers

(52:43) - Astros

(56:40) - Red Sox

(1:01:57) - Cubs the most exciting team in baseball

