Who is Amber Rose? Model speaks at RNC and declares, 'This is where I belong'

Amber Rose wears a lot of hats: former reality television star, rapper, model, entrepreneur, and now, Republican National Convention speaker.

Rose was one of the final speakers on Monday night at the GOP event, addressing the Milwaukee crowd in a primetime speech that sought to paint Donald Trump and his supporters as inclusive and supportive of multiracial families like hers.

"We all want a better country for our children," Rose said to begin her speech, describing her most important role as that of a mother. "But I'm here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president."

“You may be wondering why I am up here telling you this. I'm no politician and I don't want to be,” Rose said.

Amber Rose: A multifaceted celebrity

As USA Today noted in a recent profile, Rose has had a host of television and music video appearances over the years:

She rose to fame after appearing in Jeezy’s 2009 “Put On” music video featuring Kanye West. Rose appeared in a number of hip hop music videos throughout the 2010s.

She cameoed on several reality TV shows, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Dancing with the Stars" and “America’s Next Top Model,” and also hosted her own talk show, “The Amber Rose Show," which ran for one season in 2016.

Many people became familiar with her during her two-year relationship with rapper Kanye West, which began in 2008 .

In 2012, Rose released her debut single Fame with rapper and then-fiancé Wiz Khalifa. The two married the following year but later divorced. They also have a son together.

What has Rose said about Trump in the past?

In 2016, Rose was harshly critical of Trump. At one point she suggested that she would move to Canada if he were elected. In another interview , she said: "He's just such an idiot. He's so weird. I really hope he's not president."

At the Republican National Convention on Monday, Rose gave a nod to her past criticism of Trump. She said once she believed Trump was a racist.

But then she said she changed her mind after learning more about Trump and meeting his fans.

"People have to do their research. I watched all the rallies. And I started meeting so many of you, his red-hat-wearing supporters," she said laughing to cheers.

"And that's when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong," she added.

"I put the red hat on too."