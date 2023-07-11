White Sox OF Luis Robert out for All-Star Game after feeling calf tightness in Home Run Derby

The lone Chicago White Sox representative at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game was Luis Robert. Unfortunately, a Home Run Derby gone awry will leave them with none.

The outfielder will miss the All-Star Game on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day after feeling tightness in his calf during the first round of the Derby, the White Sox announced. He will be evaluated before the White Sox resume playing on Friday.

During the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2023

Robert was the top seed in the Derby and performed well in the first round, eliminating Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman with 28 homers. Despite a tight calf, he hit 22 homers in the second round, which wasn't enough to top fellow Cuban Randy Arozarena's 35.

Arozarena advanced to the final, where he lost to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 25-23. While Robert didn't win, he was responsible for the six longest homers in the Derby.

Robert is in the middle of a career season for the White Sox, currently hitting .271/.330/.569 in 375 plate appearances. His 26 homers is tied for third in MLB, behind only Shohei Ohtani (32) and Matt Olson (29).

Tuesday was supposed to Robert's All-Star debut after four years in the Majors, which included a second-place Rookie of the Year finish and Gold Glove in 2020.

Marking Robert's injury as evidence for the always popular sentiment that the Derby is cursed, be it due to injury or subsequent underperformance, will be tempting. It is still unclear how severe Robert's injury might be, but stuff like this is what makes the idea so tempting.