White Sox fans embrace infamy with jeers, chants and a marriage proposal

If you're a Chicago White Sox fan, you don't walk into your team's potential record-breaking loss without a sense of self-deprecating humor and a burning fury toward team owner Jerry Reinsdorf. Both were on display Tuesday.

With the White Sox playing the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago fans embraced the surreality of a team on the verge of their 121st loss, which would break the MLB record set by the 1962 Mets. They were full ready to watch their team slip into infamy, with cheers for the Angels, chants for Reinsdorf to sell the team and ultimately jeers when the White Sox made an improbably comeback in a 3-2 win.

The absolutely knew what they were walking into.

Will tonight be the night? pic.twitter.com/I9w7cGq0lA — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) September 25, 2024

A large "SELL THE TEAM" banner made its way into the park, getting unfurled behind home plate.

SELL THE TEAM HAS MADE IT INTO SOX PARK pic.twitter.com/vbAIpJuByn — Brett (@brett_haffner) September 25, 2024

And one bold fan even went as far as proposing to his girlfriend, if the White Sox video board is to be believed. We do not know how Veronica responded, but are rooting for her.

Imagine getting proposed to on the night the White Sox could make history for worst MLB record of all time 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZMZb2Mis07 — Ali (@aliwhitesox) September 25, 2024

The most White Sox of moments arrived in the fifth inning, when a Mickey Moniak infield pop-up resulted in pitcher, catcher, first baseman and third baseman all converging for an easy out. A Little League-esque miscommunication resulted in the ball hitting the ground, and another "sell the team" chant.

The White Sox, 2024.



A very loud "Sell The Team" chant has ensued. pic.twitter.com/hWNMvHQEiO — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 25, 2024

After the White Sox let a pop fly drop in the infield in the fifth and a stolen base, a chant of “Sell The Team” starts at Guaranteed Rate Field. pic.twitter.com/77n5e2ph0r — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 25, 2024

The crowd was so in it to lose it that when Angels second baseman Jack López homered in the eighth inning to put the team from Anaheim up 2-0, there were resounding cheers, in addition to boos, chants, muttering and who knows what else.

It was a weird night.

LISTEN TO THE WHITE SOX CROWD ON THIS ANGELS HOMER LOL pic.twitter.com/REzv3BQaQZ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 25, 2024

Witnessing history: @Angels go-ahead run to take the lead in the game that would give the @whitesox the losingest season in the modern era pic.twitter.com/ikoIk8LzoP — Chicago Street Race Stan (@TomHobbs636) September 25, 2024

The reaction was much more clear when the game ended. After an eighth inning rally, the White Sox took the lead and kept it with a save by former Angel Justin Anderson.

The home crowd booed the home team.

First time I've heard White Sox fans boo when the team wins pic.twitter.com/oKHu9RbnYw — Josh Nelson - Sox Machine (@soxmachine_josh) September 25, 2024

The White Sox avoid their 121st loss of the 2024 season and Guaranteed Rate erupted with booing and more "sell the team" chants pic.twitter.com/1LVQgxC8rG — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) September 25, 2024

So the White Sox avoided their 121st loss for one night, but that likely won't change the vibe for their final two home games against the Angels. Barring a miracle, the record is coming, and Chicago fans will likely accept it if it pushes Reinsdorf any closer to selling his beleaguered franchise.