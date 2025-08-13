What newly released videos and records reveal about the Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Anguished pleas from parents. Confused police officers. The horrifying scene that emergency crews found when they first got inside the classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Newly released records surrounding the May 2022 massacre, including hundreds of pages of files and hours of body camera video, show in greater detail the heartbreak and failures of one the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.

The documents offer a deeper portrait of the teenage gunman and actions of hundreds of law enforcement officers who rushed to the rural South Texas campus. They're the final batch of records local authorities had withheld during a yearslong legal battle over public access. Family members of the victims were among those pushing for their release.

Although state and federal investigations over the past three years have extensively examined the shooting, the batches of records provide new glimpses of the panic and indecision by law enforcement officials as they waited more than an hour to confront the shooter.

Parents are heard begging police to stop the gunman

The official narrative that police quickly rushed to confront and kill 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos had been quickly dismissed by parents who stood outside the school begging for officers to go inside or let them get to their children. Audio released Tuesday detailed their desperation.

“Whose class is he in?” one parent can be heard asking on a deputy's body camera. Another comes up and yells, “Come on man, my daughter is in there!”

Their pleas continued.

“Either you go in or I’m going in bro,” one parent says, adding seconds later, “My kids are in there, bro. ... Please!”

Some officers urged quick action. One deputy, who first responded to reports of Ramos shooting his grandmother moments before the school attack, rushed to campus after the first gunshots there. As he donned his ballistics vest, a voice says, “Something needs to be done, ASAP.”

After some children run from the school and officers report finding an AR-15 rifle, one officer can be heard saying, “We need to get in there, fast.”

It would be another hour before law enforcement breached the classroom and killed Ramos.

Gunman's mother told deputies she was scared of son months before attack

Law enforcement records showed sheriff’s deputies were called to a physical disturbance at the home of Ramos' mother, Adriana Reyes, a few months before the attack. She told deputies that he became angry and kicked a wireless modem after she turned off the internet. She had to hold him down to calm him, according to an incident report.

She told deputies Ramos never hit her, but they made a note in their report: “Ms Reyes stated she was scared of Salvador and wanted help.” Ramos’ grandmother took him to her house and deputies took no further action.

Ramos would end up shooting his grandmother before attacking the school. She survived.

School records, meanwhile, showed a pattern of spiraling trouble that emerged at a young age.

Ramos was described as a “motivated thinker and learner” in kindergarten, but by middle school he was getting suspended or disciplined for harassment and bullying. He also failed to meet minimum statewide testing standards.

In October 2021 — seven months before the shooting — Ramos withdrew from high school because of “poor academic performance, lack of attendance.” Records showed he failed nearly all his classes.

Video shows officers unsure of shooter's location

Some officers were initially unsure about just where Ramos was, how they might get to him and whether children might be trapped or hiding. Some tried finding a way in but also knew Ramos was heavily armed.

Crouched behind the school building sizing up an assault on the classroom from the outside, an officer says, “I just don’t want to be crawling and he’s just looking down on me.”

Former school police chief Pete Arredondo, who has been described as the incident commander, can be heard shouting to Ramos, asking him put down his weapon. "These are innocent children. We don't want anyone else hurt. Please talk to me," but there is no response.

Once police realized there were children hiding in other classrooms, Arredondo is heard telling officers crouched around him they want to clear those rooms before breaching the classroom where Ramos is holed up.

“We don't know if there are kids in there,” Arredondo says. “We're gonna save the lives of the other ones.”

What comes next

The law enforcement response included local, state and federal officers, but Arredondo and former school district police officer Adrian Gonzales are the only two to face criminal charges. Both face multiple counts of child endangerment and abandonment and have pleaded not guilty.

Arredondo has said he has been wrongly scapegoated as the one to blame for mistakes that day. The indictment against Arredondo contends that he didn't follow his active shooter training and made critical decisions that slowed the police response while the gunman was "hunting" victims.

Trial is set for October. Gonzales on Monday requested that his trial be moved out of Uvalde County, arguing he cannot receive a fair trial in the community.

Associated Press reporters John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio; Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas; Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia; and Ed White in Detroit contributed.

