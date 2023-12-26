Week 17 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

The Browns stop unit has been one of the most potent in all of football, and that has been reflected in their fantasy production this season. The Cleveland D/ST is ranked fourth in fantasy scoring so far through the season.

And they'll have a chance to boost their rank in Week 17, as they'll take on a Jets team that has already ruled out Zach Wilson with a concussion (and let's not even get into their offensive line issues).

See how the Browns and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 17 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?