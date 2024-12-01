Week 14 Overreaction: Ryan Day can't beat Michigan & figuring out the 12th best team

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

What an insane way to finish the 2024 regular season! On this week's overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the madness across college football during rivalry weekend. They dig deep into Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan and discuss if it makes sense for him to move on from Ohio State.

Also on today's show, they cover other significant outcomes like Syracuse beating Miami, Texas beating Texas A&M, and Georgia narrowly escaping Georgia Tech. Additionally, they project which teams have guaranteed themselves a spot in the College Football Playoff.

(1:50) Michigan vs Ohio State

(22:42) Rivalry Week shenanigans

(33:37) Time for Ryan Day to go?

(37:21) College Football Playoff Picture

(51:52) Other important outcomes

(1:00:43) Small Sample Heisman

(1:05:09) Say Something Nice

