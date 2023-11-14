Week 11 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Remember when there was worry about Mike Evans this fantasy season? That his 1,000-yard streak would be put at risk, whether by physical limitations caused by his age or the capped ceiling he would have while trying to catch passes from Baker Mayfield?

Man, that feels like 1,000 years ago, doesn't it?

Evans delivered his second-best fantasy game of the season in Week 10, scoring 23.30 points in a win against the Titans. He'll get another plus matchup against the 49ers in Week 11, a potent defense that has nonetheless been hurt by opposing wide receivers this season.

Check out where Evans lands in our WR rankings for Week 11:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 11 fantasy WR leaderboard?