Week 10 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

While the primetime games have plenty left to be desired, there are a few gems on the Week 10 slate. Joining Matt Harmon for our weekly fantasy viewer guide episode is Scott Pianowski. Harmon and Pianowski tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip in Week 10:

1:41 - Binge games:

1:49 - San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Brock Purdy and company bounce back?

10:17 - Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Can C.J. Stroud go toe-to-toe with Joe Burrow?

17:59 - Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Which QB will find success against a stout D?

28:37 - Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How does the Lions RB split look in this game?

33:31 - Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks: Which WR core finally reaches ceiling?

36:06 - Stream games:

36:10 - New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings: Can Josh Dobbs carry his magic over another week?

40:11 - Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Which offense shows more signs of life?

43:34 - Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Does Will Levis make Titans offense viable?

45:59 - Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills: Is this a must win for Buffalo?

49:25 - Skip games:

49:34 - Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots: Do we really want to show this to Germany?

52:41 - Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals: Does Kyler Murray make Arizona fun for fantasy?

59:14 - New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Is this the breakout Tony Pollard game?

1:04:16 - New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How on Earth did this

