Watch: USC WR Kyron Hudson makes incredible one-handed catch against LSU

USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson made a preposterous catch in the second quarter against LSU on Sunday.

While surrounded by two LSU defenders, Hudson jumped up and snagged the ball with his right hand before tucking it into his body as he went to the ground. It looked like he may have bobbled the ball as he went to the ground, but the 24-yard catch was upheld on a replay review as officials didn’t determine that it hit the ground.

And even if it did, the catch was too cool to take away. Watch this.

The catch set up the first touchdown of the game as Mississippi State transfer RB Woody Marks scored a 2-yard TD later in the drive to give USC a 7-0 lead.

Hudson is a redshirt junior in 2024 and had 17 catches for 189 yards a season ago. His catch on Sunday night rivals the interception that Robert Morris cornerback Rob Carter snagged on Saturday. We’re going to be hard-pressed to see better catches the rest of the season than the ones that Carter and Hudson made on the opening weekend.