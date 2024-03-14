Watch live: SpaceX attempts to launch Starship rocket for 3rd time

SpaceX is attempting to launch a historic orbital test flight of its Starship rocket on Thursday from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

The company, which was founded by Elon Musk, said it is targeting 9:25 a.m. ET for the launch, and that there is a 110-minute window for takeoff.

Yahoo News will be streaming the launch here.

The launch was initially scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET, but was pushed back to give boats time to clear the keep out area.”

Shifting T-0 a few more minutes to give boats time to clear the keep out area, now targeting 8:10 a.m. CT — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2024

The weather in Texas on Thursday was 70% favorable for the test launch, SpaceX said.

Starship is the world's biggest rocket, standing at nearly 400 feet tall and 30 feet wide. It weighs more than 11 million pounds when fueled. SpaceX designed the rocket with the goal of bringing people to Mars and the moon.

This will be the third launch attempt for SpaceX's Starship, following two previous unsuccessful attempts. The last one — in November — ended in an explosion over the Gulf of Mexico just minutes into its test flight.