Wallis Annenberg, billionaire philanthropist who backed arts, science and other causes, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Wallis Annenberg, the billionaire philanthropist who supported the arts, science, education and animal welfare causes over decades in Los Angeles, died Monday, her family said.

She was 86.

Annenberg died at home from complications related to lung cancer, the family said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“Wallis transitioned peacefully and comfortable this morning to her new adventure,” the statement said. “Cancer may have beaten her body but it never got her spirit. We will hold her and her wisdom in our hearts forever.”

Her name adorns institutions across the Los Angeles area, including the Wallis Annenberg Building at the California Science Center, the Wallis Annenberg GenSpace senior center and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, the world's largest bridge for animals on the move, will open next year over an LA freeway.

During her 16-year tenure as president and chief executive of the Annenberg Foundation, the nonprofit organization has donated about $1.5 billion to thousands of organizations in Southern California, the Times reported.

Under Wallis Annenberg's leadership, the foundation expanded its philanthropic scope beyond media, arts and education to include animal welfare, environmental conservation and healthcare.

Her father, Walter Annenberg, started the foundation after selling his publishing empire, including TV Guide and other publications, in 1989 to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Walter Annenberg died in 2002.

Wallis Annenberg was a longtime board member of LA's Museum of Contemporary Art and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, or LACMA. In 2002, she gave $10 million to endow LACMA’s director position.

“Wallis Annenberg blessed the Los Angeles community not only with her philanthropy, but also with her guidance about how to improve our community,” said LACMA Chief Executive Michael Govan, who filled that endowed position in 2006.

Born in Philadelphia, she moved to Los Angeles in the early 1970s after marrying neurosurgeon Seth Weingarten. The couple divorced in 1975.

Wallis Annenberg received the 2022 National Humanities Medal from President Joe Biden for her life in philanthropy.

She is survived by four children and five grandchildren.

