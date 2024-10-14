Vince Carter honored to join 'the icons of the game,' headlines 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts inducted its 2024 class on Sunday. The induction ceremony was originally scheduled for Aug. 17, but moved to October due to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Headlined by Vince Carter, here are the 13 people who will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for 2024, representing NBA and WNBA stars, in addition to longtime college and high school coaches:

Vince Carter: Known for his spectacular dunking, Carter was an eight-time NBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist and 1999 Rookie of the Year during his 22 seasons. Suiting up for eight NBA teams in his career, he is the only player to have played in four different decades.

"Thank you for this unbelievable honor. I hold this honor in high regard," Carter said during his acceptance speech. "I've finally been able to handle that you've given me an honor not many players get to experience. I'm now walking through the doors of which the icons of the game walked through."

Michelle Timms: This year's International Committee Inductee, Timms won two Olympic gold medals for Australia in 1996 and 2000. She played internationally with Germany's Lotus München and five seasons with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Timms is also in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and FIBA Hall of Fame.

Chauncey Billups: Billups won the 2004 NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons and earned Finals MVP honors. He was a five-time All-Star, playing for seven teams during his 17 NBA seasons. He is currently the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

"It was in Detroit where I became an NBA champion known as a winner, which is all I ever wanted," Billups said as he donned a pair of the city's popular Buffs sunglasses. "It was in Detroit where I became known as a winner, which is all I ever wanted."

Michael Cooper: A five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cooper was also named to eight All-Defensive Teams. As a coach, he won consecutive WNBA championships with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02 and earned WNBA Coach of the Year honors in 2000.

Walter Davis: A six-time All-Star during his 15 NBA seasons, Davis is the Phoenix Suns' all-time leading scorer. He won an Olympic gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Games and was named 1978 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Harley Redin: This year's Women's Veteran Committee Inductee, Redin went 431-66 in 18 seasons at Wayland Baptist University, including two undefeated seasons, and won six AAU national championships. He was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999 and won the Naismith Award for outstanding contribution to women's basketball in 2000.

Dick Barnett: This year's Men's Veteran Committee Inductee, Barnett won three consecutive NAIA national titles at Tennessee A&I University, which was the first historically black school to win a men's basketball championship. He played 14 seasons in the NBA and was an All-Star in 1968.

Bo Ryan: A 2017 College Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Ryan won 747 games in 32 seasons as a head coach, earning three Division III championships. A four-time Big Ten coach of the year at Wisconsin, he won four regular season and three conference tournament titles, and made two Final Fours.

Seimone Augustus: This year's Women's Committee Inductee, Augustus was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx, won 2006 Rookie of the Year and played 15 seasons in the league. At LSU, she played in three Final Fours and won the Naismith and Wooden Awards.

"Act 1 is done. And Act 2 has just begun for me. And if I do that just right, I might be back here on another night," Augustus said, alluding to her role as an assistant coach for LSU.

Jerry West: West is the first person to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player (Class of 1980) and Olympian (in 2010), and now as a contributor. As an executive, he won eight NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and two with the Golden State Warriors.

Charles Smith: At Peabody Magnet High School, Smith won nine state championships and is Louisiana's all-time winningest head coach. Twice, his teams went 41–0 (in 2004 and 2010). He was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and the National HIgh School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021.

Doug Collins: As a player, Collins was a four-time All-Star during his eight NBA seasons. As a coach, he won 442 games with four teams. Yet to many basketball fans, Collins might be best known as a TV analyst for CBS, NBC, TNT and ESPN.

Herb Simon: Simon has owned the Indiana Pacers since 1983, making him the longest-tenured team owner in NBA history. He also co-owns the Indiana Fever with his nephew, David. The Pacers have been in the NBA playoffs 27 times during Simon's tenure, including a trip to the 2000 NBA Finals.

"This is not a recognition that I ever expected," said Simon in his speech. "But I'm so honored and humbled to receive it."