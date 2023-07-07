Victor Wembanyama's debut at NBA Summer League: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, TV channel

The day many NBA fans have been waiting for has arrived. Heralded No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama will play in his first NBA game during the opening night of Las Vegas Summer League. Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs will face No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Friday's opening session of Summer League, which also features No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers against No. 4 pick Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets, has been sold out for several days. It is the fifth time in Summer League history that a session has sold out. Wembanyama's debut has been anticipated for months, if not years, as the 7-foot-4 French phenom captivated basketball fans' attention with his guard-like movements in a forward-built frame.

The Spurs will also play on Sunday against the Blazers and Henderson. How much Wembanyama plays during Summer League is still to be determined, but fans will likely be watching his every move in Las Vegas.

How to watch Summer League

What: NBA Summer LeagueWhere: Las Vegas, Thomas & Mack Center and Cox PavilionTV: ESPN networks and NBA TVNotable Friday games: Trail Blazers vs. Rockets, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN); Spurs vs. Hornets, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Follow Victor Wembanyama's NBA Summer League debut with live updates, highlights