Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut: Spurs rookie flashes late, finishes with 15 points, 5 rebounds

It's finally time. Victor Wembanyama, the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James, made his regular-season debut Wednesday night as the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Dallas Mavericks, 126-119. His debut was relatively quiet because of foul trouble, but he finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

Wembanyama's debut was anticipated for more than a year, especially after a pair of exhibition games in the Las Vegas area last October when Wembanyama went head-to-head with another top 2023 NBA Draft pick, Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama dazzled in his French league games before heading stateside for June's draft and playing in Las Vegas Summer League and the NBA preseason. Each time out, he added another highlight — many times doing things we aren't used to seeing on an NBA basketball court.

Victor Wembanyama scores first official NBA points

Of course, Wembanyama would score his first points on a deep ball. He also had two early rebounds and one big block in his first five minutes on the court.

Wemby from deep for his first NBA bucket

Then, he followed that up with another triple in the first quarter before being subbed out with two fouls.

Make that two Q1 threes for Wemby



Spurs-Mavs

Wembanyama had a quiet first half after being limited with two fouls. He scored six points to go along with three rebounds, one assist and one block in 12 minutes in the first half of his debut.

Victor Wembanyama slowed by foul trouble, clutch in crunch time

Wembanyama's debut felt slow in the middle of the game because of foul trouble. He had to sit for stretches as he racked up five fouls. With around seven minutes left in the game, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich put the rookie back in, and he did not disappoint.

Wembanyama scored off an alley-oop from Devin Vassell, then snagged a defensive rebound and scored a pull-up 3-pointer on the other end. He added a dunk and jumper.

Wemby has taken over



He's got 9 PTS in Q4



Spurs-Mavs

Full updates from Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut